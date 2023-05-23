SkyView
Richland One superintendent gets dunked on for students achieving reading goal

Dr. Witherspoon got dunked!
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District One superintendent Craig Witherspoon honored his pledge to students if they reached the reading goal he set for them.

Dr. Witherspoon promised that if all students from pre-K to 8th grade read a combined 750,000 books, he would enter the dunk tank.

Not only did he fulfill his promise, but students also got the opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled day at the Superintendents Book Club Challenge Celebration.

