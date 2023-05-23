Richland One superintendent gets dunked on for students achieving reading goal

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District One superintendent Craig Witherspoon honored his pledge to students if they reached the reading goal he set for them.

Dr. Witherspoon promised that if all students from pre-K to 8th grade read a combined 750,000 books, he would enter the dunk tank.

Not only did he fulfill his promise, but students also got the opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled day at the Superintendents Book Club Challenge Celebration.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.