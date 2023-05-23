SkyView
Richland County deputies searching for suspect after shooting, 1 woman injured

By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in connection with a shooting that happened at a local business.

Deputies said on April 23, at a sports bar on the 2000 block of Clemson Road; surveillance footage showed a man getting into an argument with another man. The suspect then pulled a gun from his waistband and fired a shot.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to call, email, or text your anonymous tip to CRIMESTOPPERS or text Tip SC plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

