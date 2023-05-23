Richland 1 principal recording exposes division in school community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS has obtained a 20-minute audio recording of a Richland School District 1 principal chastising her staff and threatening to report them to the district’s human resources.

Multiple sources reported to WIS that the recording was from a late-April Burton-Pack Elementary staff meeting. Principal Ashton Jones discussed a recent school review where the staff’s focus was largely on her performance instead of their students.

Several members of the Richland 1 community reached out to WIS about the recording, expressing polarized viewpoints on Jones and what was said.

On May 19, WIS reached out to district spokesperson Karen York about arranging interviews with Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon and Jones for this story.

Neither Witherspoon nor Jones were made available for comment, but York provided a statement on behalf of Witherspoon:

“In Richland One, we promote and expect a positive climate and culture across the district that seeks to improve student achievement and student outcomes. That effort should be done in a positive manner. As a part of that positive climate and culture, any employee is able to express concerns without fear of retaliation. In that spirit, we address issues and concerns that are brought to our attention on a regular basis.”

York later told WIS the matter has been “addressed.”

This story will be updated. Here is the full recording:

