Police: Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing man while he was pushing a child in a stroller

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Columbia Police Department (CPD) report a suspect has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man while he was pushing a child in a stroller.

Investigators said on Monday, May 23, around 12 p.m. 47-year-old Antrel Fordham stabbed a man while the victim was pushing a child in a stroller on the 600 block of Holly Road.

The 47-year-old victim remains hospitalized according to authorities while the child who was there during the crime is with a family member.

Law enforcement believes the stabbing was a result of a conflict between the two men over a woman.

Fordham is being charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime say investigators.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.