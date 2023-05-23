Police: Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing man while he was pushing a child in a stroller

SkyView
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Columbia Police Department (CPD) report a suspect has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man while he was pushing a child in a stroller.

Investigators said on Monday, May 23, around 12 p.m. 47-year-old Antrel Fordham stabbed a man while the victim was pushing a child in a stroller on the 600 block of Holly Road.

The 47-year-old victim remains hospitalized according to authorities while the child who was there during the crime is with a family member.

Law enforcement believes the stabbing was a result of a conflict between the two men over a woman.

Fordham is being charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime say investigators.

First Alert Weather