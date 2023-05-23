SkyView
Police advising drivers of lane shift in Lexington

Police advising drivers of a lane shift in Lexington today and tomorrow.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is advising drivers to use caution in an area of the town due to a lane shift.

Officers said starting at 9:00 a.m. on May 23 through 4:00 p.m. on May 24, there will be a lane shift in the area of the 500 block of East Main Street.

If you are passing through the area, officers advise you to please drive alert because workers will be in the closed lane.

