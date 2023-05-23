Police advising drivers of lane shift in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is advising drivers to use caution in an area of the town due to a lane shift.

Officers said starting at 9:00 a.m. on May 23 through 4:00 p.m. on May 24, there will be a lane shift in the area of the 500 block of East Main Street.

If you are passing through the area, officers advise you to please drive alert because workers will be in the closed lane.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.