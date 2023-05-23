SkyView
No more jeans or hoodies: Colleton Co. parents react to proposed dress code

Under the current dress code, students can wear jeans as long as they don’t have holes or rips in them.
By Anna Harris
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in Colleton County Schools might not be allowed to wear jeans or hoodies anymore if the school board passes a new dress code policy, and some parents say they are not happy about it.

Under the current dress code, students can wear jeans as long as they don’t have holes or rips in them. The amendments take out this phrasing altogether. Also instead of hoodies, they say that only crewneck sweatshirts are allowed.

Some of the main points made by parents are that this could cause them to buy twice the amount of clothes their kids would want to wear. Plus, they say the district already has so many other issues at stake and what they wear should not be a top priority.

“I don’t understand what they wear has anything to do with how they learn,” parent Tangie Ohmer said.

The revised dress code policy passed its first reading at last week’s school board meeting. Since then, one parent sent out a survey yesterday that already has nearly 400 responses from both parents and students combined.

Parent Taiesha Whitley, who conducted the survey, says the majority of the responses were not in favor of the change. Whitley says jeans and hoodies are a comfort zone for kids, and that should not be taken away.

She says this goes back to teaching kids how to make their own responsible choices like adults and if the strict restriction starts here, they won’t know how to think for themselves.

“We’re just going to take everything out says, ‘Well, it doesn’t matter if you’re following the rules,’” Whitley said. “‘If someone else next to you isn’t following the rules, then everybody is going to suffer.’ In turn, it’s going to make the kids say ‘Well, if I’m just going to get in trouble anyways, then why should I even follow the rules?’”

No board members or school district officials have provided statements on why they wanted to make the change.

