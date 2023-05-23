Midlands student steps up to help homeless adults through Transitions 5k and Fun Run/ Walk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Muller Road Middle School student is stepping up to help homeless adults of the Midlands to transition into stability and permanent housing.

The 7th-grade student, Rebecca Ashley, says she is counting on the community to step up too and help make a real impact.

Ashley and Vice President of Advancement at Transitions Gavin Brown told WIS more about the upcoming Transitions 5k and Fun Run/ Walk, meant to raise funds for the Transitions Homeless Shelter.

“It’s going to be really fun. We’re doing this just to help people, so it’s not anything like competing, but there are some prizes,” Ashley said.

Ashley began her journey when she was in the 5th grade as a final project.

“Our final project was an impact project and they asked us the question, ‘What can you do to make a difference in your community?’ And so my idea was to do a good job to collect donations and toiletries for the homeless, to donate to Transitions Homeless Shelter,” said Ashley.

Her love for helping and just knowing she is making a difference has fueled her to continue the mission two years later.

The Transitions 5k and Fun Run/ Walk will happen on Saturday, June 10 at Westwood High School.

The 5K is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., while the Fun Run is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m.

Those who register before May 25 will receive a free T-Shirt.

