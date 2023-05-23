Midlands first responders challenge each other, community at blood drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Local law enforcement agencies are challenging each other and the community to give back and donate blood in the midst of a national shortage.

The Columbia Police Department (CPD), Columbia Fire Department (CFD), and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) are all participating in the “Battle of the Badges” blood drive on May 26.

This “battle” is a friendly competition between the departments over which one can donate the most units of blood.

Donors will help decide which department will win bragging rights and even a trophy.

You can schedule an appointment to donate blood at the Richland County Decker Center or the Busby Community Center.

