SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Midlands first responders challenge each other, community at blood drive

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Local law enforcement agencies are challenging each other and the community to give back and donate blood in the midst of a national shortage.

The Columbia Police Department (CPD), Columbia Fire Department (CFD), and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) are all participating in the “Battle of the Badges” blood drive on May 26.

This “battle” is a friendly competition between the departments over which one can donate the most units of blood.

Donors will help decide which department will win bragging rights and even a trophy.

You can schedule an appointment to donate blood at the Richland County Decker Center or the Busby Community Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said a man was stabbed on the 600 block of Holly Street just before noon on Monday,...
Police: Man stabbed while pushing a child in a stroller in Columbia
Lexington County man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Sanaa Amenhotep
Lexington County teen pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Sanaa Amenhotep
According to jail records, Phillip Gunter is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center...
Eastover Mayor resigns following assault and battery charges
One dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 321 in Orangeburg County.
Driver dies after car crashes into a tree in Orangeburg County
Cameron Darley was arrested on May 12 after investigators received an anonymous tip.
Incident report reveals details of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer arrest

Latest News

Shelby Mode received the scholarship from the Horatio Alger Association for the 2023-2024...
Columbia area high school student receives $25,000 scholarship
The Richland One superintendent honored his pledge to students.
Richland One superintendent gets dunked on for students achieving reading goal
Student Steps Up to Help Homeless Adults
Midlands student steps up to help homeless adults through Transitions 5k and Fun Run/ Walk
Put Down the Guns Now Young People organization to host a balloon release honoring the memory...
S.C. organization to honor four teens killed by gun violence with balloon release