SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man charged after trying to take 13-year-old girl from children’s play center, deputies say

Raul Chavez, 60, was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint of a minor.
Raul Chavez, 60, was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint of a minor.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – A Texas man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to take a 13-year-old girl from a children’s indoor amusement center.

According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Blazing Bouncers on Sunday afternoon for a report of a suspicious person.

Blazing Bouncers is a play center with bouncers, climbing jungles, towers and more.

When deputies arrived, they were told a man had entered the business and approached the girl, wrapped his arms around her and asked her to go outside with him.

An employee noticed the situation and intervened, keeping the suspicious man inside the building until deputies arrived.

The man was identified as 60-year-old Raul Chavez. He was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint of a minor.

Chavez is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said a man was stabbed on the 600 block of Holly Street just before noon on Monday,...
Police: Man stabbed while pushing a child in a stroller in Columbia
Lexington County man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Sanaa Amenhotep
Lexington County teen pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Sanaa Amenhotep
According to jail records, Phillip Gunter is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center...
Eastover Mayor resigns following assault and battery charges
One dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 321 in Orangeburg County.
Driver dies after car crashes into a tree in Orangeburg County
Lawyers for the woman charged in connection with an accident that killed a newlywed bride on...
Motion for bond filed for woman charged in deadly DUI crash that killed newlywed

Latest News

Prosecutors said Sanchez-Peralta and two others lured Sanaa Amenhotep away from her Northeast...
Teen found guilty of murdering, kidnapping 15-year-old Richland County girl
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
AP sources: DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter with Elon Musk
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
White House unveils new efforts to guide federal research of AI
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case, trial date tentatively set for late March
U.S. Park Police took inventory of a U-Haul truck after it crashed near the White House.
Man accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House