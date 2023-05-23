Lexington County man arrested in connection with Leesville shooting

SkyView
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) arrested a man Monday in connection with a shooting in Leesville that happened on May 5.

Deputies said 52-year-old Vernon Ray Frick was charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful possession of a firearm,

“Based on what investigators determined at the scene, Frick came onto the victim’s property and started shooting at the victim’s home,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon stated, “Frick then fled the scene before deputies arrived.”

According to LCSD, a deputy received information Monday afternoon that Frick was in the 1500 block of Joe Metts Road.

Frick ran off into the woods once he saw the patrol car, according to Koon, but was later apprehended and arrested.

Frick is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after a magistrate judge denied his bond.

