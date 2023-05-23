SkyView
Lexington County deputies investigating reported sexual assault

Deputies said the report came from a female on Sunday.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department provided a sketch based on the victim’s description of the suspect.(The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is investigating a reported sexual assault in Crooked Creek Park in Chapin.

Deputies said the report came from a female on Sunday.

The victim said that while exercising in the park, a shirtless White man in his 20s, wearing khaki cargo shorts, grabbed her and tried to pull her into the woods.

LCSD provided a sketch based on the victim’s description of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to use the Midlands Crimestoppers mobile app to submit that tip. Tips can also be submitted by calling 803-785-8230 and asking for Investigator Cobb.

