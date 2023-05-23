Lexington County deputies investigating reported sexual assault

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is investigating a reported sexual assault in Crooked Creek Park in Chapin.

Deputies said the report came from a female on Sunday.

The victim said that while exercising in the park, a shirtless White man in his 20s, wearing khaki cargo shorts, grabbed her and tried to pull her into the woods.

LCSD provided a sketch based on the victim’s description of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to use the Midlands Crimestoppers mobile app to submit that tip. Tips can also be submitted by calling 803-785-8230 and asking for Investigator Cobb.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.