How to navigate the homeownership process in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we navigate through the Spring homebuying season, a peculiar dynamic has emerged between buyers and sellers.

The combination of high mortgage rates and soaring home prices has discouraged many prospective buyers from taking the plunge into homeownership.

With fears of inflation and growing concerns about the state of the economy, prospective homebuyers are left wondering what steps they can take to make their homeownership dreams a reality.

Courtney Miller is a renowned Nexthome specialist based in Columbia. She joined us to share some tips on how to buy a home.

You can contact Courtney for your home-buying experience by heading here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.