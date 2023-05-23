SkyView
How to navigate the homeownership process in the Midlands

How to navigate the home-buying process during these times.
Jamal and Intisar speak with Courtney Miller, a Nexthome specialist based in Columbia.
By Jamal Goss
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we navigate through the Spring homebuying season, a peculiar dynamic has emerged between buyers and sellers.

The combination of high mortgage rates and soaring home prices has discouraged many prospective buyers from taking the plunge into homeownership. 

With fears of inflation and growing concerns about the state of the economy, prospective homebuyers are left wondering what steps they can take to make their homeownership dreams a reality.

Courtney Miller is a renowned Nexthome specialist based in Columbia. She joined us to share some tips on how to buy a home.

You can contact Courtney for your home-buying experience by heading here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

