Former Kershaw County chief deputy dies

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reports former County chief deputy Jim Thomley, passed away.

A spokesperson representing the ofice said “He was a great man who selflessly served Kershaw County for several years. He will be missed. Please keep his family (blue & blood) in your thoughts and prayers.”

According to an obituary, Thomley served two tours in the United States Navy in Vietnam before his career in law enforcement.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.