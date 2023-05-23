SkyView
Former Kershaw County chief deputy dies

The Kershaw County community mourns the loss of former Kershaw County deputy, Jim Thomley.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reports former County chief deputy Jim Thomley, passed away.

A spokesperson representing the ofice said “He was a great man who selflessly served Kershaw County for several years. He will be missed. Please keep his family (blue & blood) in your thoughts and prayers.”

According to an obituary, Thomley served two tours in the United States Navy in Vietnam before his career in law enforcement.

First Alert News Desk: Former Kershaw County chief deputy dies