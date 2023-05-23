SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Our weather pattern remains calm with clouds & sun

Tuesday and Wednesday have plenty of clouds and temps and temps are cool with a 20% chance of showers for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clouds will continue their battle with some partial sunshine as we press on into the week.

WIS
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Partial sunshine works to hang around for our Tuesday with highs nearing 80.
  • As the clouds linger a bit, our temperatures will stay below average for this time of the year.
  • More sunshine breaks out for the Carolinas as we push towards Thursday afternoon.
  • Right now Memorial Day weekend is looking to be on the drier side, but with temperature differences.
  • More clouds on Saturday will likely result in highs near 70, getting back to 80 for Sunday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning! Partial sunshine will try to hold steady into Tuesday, with highs pushing close to 80 degrees again.

This set-up looks to continue for Wednesday with low pressure to our south and high pressure to our north. This will keep clouds around for the region, but will still allow for some breaks of sun.

Our skies will finally clear giving us good breaks of p.m. sunshine into Thursday, keeping highs around 80 degrees or so.

As we head towards the Memorial Day holiday weekend there is some good news as we look mostly dry in the Midlands, aside from some stray Saturday showers with cooler highs there near 70.

Temperatures will work to rebound into the lower 80s for Sunday and Memorial Day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Some breaks of partial sunshine into the day as clouds linger. Highs nearing 80 degrees.

Wednesday: Morning clouds give way to partly sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs around 80 degrees.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with highs back to the mid-70s for most.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible. Cooler highs near 70.

