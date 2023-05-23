First Alert Traffic: Water main break closes one lane in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is advising drivers to use caution after a water main break has one lane closed.

Officers said the break happened on North Church Street at Butler Street.

Drivers are urged to be alert in the area because the utilities department is working on the roadway.

