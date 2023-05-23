SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

First Alert Traffic: Water main break closes one lane in Lexington

The Lexington Police Department reports one lane is closed due to a water main break.
The Lexington Police Department reports one lane is closed due to a water main break.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is advising drivers to use caution after a water main break has one lane closed.

Officers said the break happened on North Church Street at Butler Street.

Drivers are urged to be alert in the area because the utilities department is working on the roadway.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said a man was stabbed on the 600 block of Holly Street just before noon on Monday,...
Police: Man stabbed while pushing a child in a stroller in Columbia
Lexington County man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Sanaa Amenhotep
Lexington County teen pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Sanaa Amenhotep
According to jail records, Phillip Gunter is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center...
Eastover Mayor resigns following assault and battery charges
One dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 321 in Orangeburg County.
Driver dies after car crashes into a tree in Orangeburg County
Lawyers for the woman charged in connection with an accident that killed a newlywed bride on...
Motion for bond filed for woman charged in deadly DUI crash that killed newlywed

Latest News

Police advising drivers of a lane shift in Lexington today and tomorrow.
Police advising drivers of lane shift in Lexington
First Alert News Desk: Arrowwood Road to close for construction
One lane has reopened on I-26 after a crash in Lexington County.
First Alert Traffic: all lanes on I-26 westbound reopened in Lexington County after crash
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) and law enforcement partners statewide...
SCDPS announces annual buckle up South Carolina campaign