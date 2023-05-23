SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Facebook group raises thousands to pay for students’ lunches in Effingham Co.

FILE
FILE(Dakota News Now)
By Camille Syed
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County community coming together to help children get hot meals.

A Facebook group brought people together to raise thousands for the Effingham County public schools lunch fund.

“It’s amazing.”

Trish Nutting who helps run this “Shop small/support local” Facebook group says she and other Marlow elementary parents got this message. It says in an effort to clear student lunch accounts, students with an outstanding balance will be given cheese sandwiches and sides until their credit is cleared.

So, she made a post in the Facebook group with a goal of covering the county’s outstanding balance of nearly $2,900. The owners of Wright Wicks in Springfield, Josh and Heather Wright also shared the message.

In hours they were able to raise about $3,200 thanks to several people, including a generous, anonymous donation.

“I spoke to a few parents that had given donations and they were grateful whether if it was for their children or just because they’ve been that kid before where they received the really simple lunch and it’s embarrassing for them, so they were grateful kids didn’t have to go through that,” said Trish Nutting.

Effingham counties school nutrition administrator says they’ve received more than $10,000 to go towards students, who have reached their charge limit as well as paying off negative balances.

Thanks to their efforts, the Effingham County School District will now accept donations for their school lunch program year-round.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said a man was stabbed on the 600 block of Holly Street just before noon on Monday,...
Police: Man stabbed while pushing a child in a stroller in Columbia
Lexington County man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Sanaa Amenhotep
Lexington County teen pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Sanaa Amenhotep
According to jail records, Phillip Gunter is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center...
Eastover Mayor resigns following assault and battery charges
One dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 321 in Orangeburg County.
Driver dies after car crashes into a tree in Orangeburg County
Cameron Darley was arrested on May 12 after investigators received an anonymous tip.
Incident report reveals details of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer arrest

Latest News

Signs and Treatments of Diverticulitis
Signs and Treatments of Diverticulitis
Under the current dress code, students in the Colleton County School District can wear jeans as...
No more jeans or hoodies: Colleton Co. parents react to proposed dress code
Deputies said 52-year-old Vernon Ray Frick was charged with attempted murder, domestic violence...
Lexington County man arrested in connection with Leesville shooting
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances going up for the holiday weekend