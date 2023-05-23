SkyView
Columbia high school student receives $25,000 scholarship

Shelby Mode received the scholarship from the Horatio Alger Association for the 2023-2024...
Shelby Mode received the scholarship from the Horatio Alger Association for the 2023-2024 school year, according to Richland School District One.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Dreher High School junior was selected for a $25,000 national scholarship.

Shelby Mode received the scholarship from the Horatio Alger Association for the 2023-2024 school year, according to Richland School District One.

The district said the scholarship “helps high school students who have faced and overcome significant obstacles in their lives.” Mode’s family faced financial difficulties during her childhood, the district added.

“I had to think about adult issues like this throughout elementary school,” Mode said. “As I was working on my application for this scholarship, I thought back to how I felt almost insecure in elementary school because I went through so much.”

Horatio Alger Association said Mode is one of 105 across the U.S. and one of two students in South Carolina selected for this scholarship.

Mode also received an all-expenses paid trip to the association’s National Scholars Conference in Washington, D.C. next spring.

Eligibility for the scholarship is:

  • Be a high school junior
  • Have a strong commitment to pursuing and completing their bachelor’s degree
  • Demonstrate a critical financial need
  • Be involved in extracurricular and community service activities
  • Maintain a minimum grade point average of 2.0
  • Display integrity and perseverance in overcoming adversity

For more information on the scholarship or to apply, click here.

