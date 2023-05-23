SkyView
Carolina Country Music Fest announces official 2023 pre-party

An aerial view of Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF) along the coastline in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
An aerial view of Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF) along the coastline in Myrtle Beach, S.C.(PRNewswire)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Organizers of the Carolina Country Music Fest announced the official CCMF Pre-Party is Wednesday, June 7 at RipTydz at 7 p.m.

The four-day music not only brings some of country music’s biggest names to Myrtle Beach every summer, but it also brings hundreds of thousands of country music fans to the Grand Strand.

This year the headliners for the festival, which runs from June 8 – June 11, are Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, Hardy and Travis Tritt.

