Calhoun County deputies searching for suspects accused of stealing industrial screen

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects and vehicles in connection to a stolen large industrial screen.

Authorities say on Saturday, May 20, three suspects entered Martin Marietta off-access road on at least two occasions and stole a large industrial screen.

If you have any information that will help identify the suspects, you are encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741 with any information.

