SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Calhoun County deputies searching for suspects accused of stealing industrial screen

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects and vehicles in connection with a...
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects and vehicles in connection with a stolen industrial screen.(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects and vehicles in connection to a stolen large industrial screen.

Authorities say on Saturday, May 20, three suspects entered Martin Marietta off-access road on at least two occasions and stole a large industrial screen.

Caption

If you have any information that will help identify the suspects, you are encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741 with any information.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said a man was stabbed on the 600 block of Holly Street just before noon on Monday,...
Police: Man stabbed while pushing a child in a stroller in Columbia
Lexington County man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Sanaa Amenhotep
Lexington County teen pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Sanaa Amenhotep
One dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 321 in Orangeburg County.
Driver dies after car crashes into a tree in Orangeburg County
According to jail records, Phillip Gunter is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center...
Eastover Mayor resigns following assault and battery charges
Generic Police K-9
K-9 shot after attacking Greenville County deputy

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Our weather pattern remains calm with clouds & sun
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects and vehicles in connection with a...
Calhoun County stolen large industrial screen
Columbia police have arrested 47-year-old Antrel Fordham after he allegedly stabbed a man while...
Police: Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing man while he was pushing a child in a stroller
Search for Sexual Assault Suspect