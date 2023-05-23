2024 Presidential candidate Governor Asa Hutchinson speaks one-on-one with Dawndy Mercer Plank

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican candidate for president, is in the Palmetto State this week.

Hutchinson has served as governor of Arkansas and as an official in President George W. Bush’s administration. He returns to South Carolina for the first time since announcing his campaign for the Presidency of the United States.

Hutchinson is no stranger to South Carolina. He spent his college years here attending Bob Jones University. It’s also the place he met his wife.

In addition to being governor of Arkansas for two years, he also was Undersecretary of Homeland Security, Administrator of the DEA, a U.S. congressman, and a U.S. attorney for the state of Arkansas.

