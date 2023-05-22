SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Watch live: Senator Tim Scott announces 2024 presidential bid

Senator Tim Scott officially announces his bid to run for President.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina senator Tim Scott has officially announced he plans to run for president.

The Charleston native made the announcement at his alma mater, Charleston Southern University. The event will have a number of political figures making remarks including Senator John Thune leading in prayer, a pledge by Glen McCall, the national anthem being and by Brooke Mosteller-Burris, remarkers by Southerlyn Surratt, an introduction by Ben Scott, and remarks by Time Scott.

Scott launches his presidential campaign in a GOP primary battle already largely dominated by two commanding figures: former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina made it official Friday: He’s running for president.

Scott will spend Tuesday with donors in Charleston before a whirlwind, two-day campaign swing to Iowa and New Hampshire.

The Democratic National Committee Chari Jaime Harrison released the following statement about Scott’s presidential bid:

Tim Scott wants to govern from the ‘far, conservative right’ as a proud member of the Tea Party, and his extreme record proves it. Even before he refused to name a policy difference with Trump, Scott was a fierce advocate of the MAGA agenda – supporting national abortion bans and championing plans to end Medicare and Social Security as we know them. As an ‘architect’ of Trump’s tax law, Scott gifted corporations billions and has been a longtime champion of rolling back regulations on big banks. “There’s no question that special interests are celebrating as Tim Scott throws his hat into the 2024 race for the MAGA base.

You can watch the stream on this page or on our YouTube page.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterinary technician Trent “TJ” Taylor, 21, was killed Sunday in a shooting at Shively Animal...
Pet owner shoots, kills vet tech during argument at animal clinic, police say
Christopher Pearson in court on Saturday, May 20, after being arrested in connection to the...
Father of mass shooting victim speaks out during bond hearing
The collision occurred near Bridle Path Road in Saluda around 4:10 p.m.
Coroner identifies victim of Saluda County highway collision
The collision occurred on Saturday, May 20, east of Adams Haynes Road.
Coroner identifies Congaree Road collision victim
A judge has denied the request from Parker’s Corporation that asks to be dropped from a...
Judge denies Parker’s request for summary judgment in Mallory Beach lawsuit

Latest News

Senator Tim Scott announces 2024 Presidenital campaign
If an overdose were to happen on school grounds, a nurse or any school employee can administer...
House Bill adds Narcan to list of lifesaving medications in schools
South Carolina Republicans on Saturday selected Drew McKissick as their chairman for a fourth...
SC Republicans hear pitches from 2024 candidates, reelect state party chairman
Fry said he believes Trump's indictment was uncalled for. He says Trump's charges have already...
Congressman Russell Fry among list of Americans banned from Russia