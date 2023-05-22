South Carolina Department of Natural Resources gears up for high-traffic weekend across land and water

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said they’re gearing up for a high-traffic weekend across land and water.

They are urging the public to take advantage of free resources to keep you, your passengers and the waterway safe.

First Sergeant Hunter Robinson with SCDNR said boating safety starts before you leave the dock.

He encourages people to take their free, in-person boating safety course which teaches the fundamentals of safe and responsible piloting.

According to SCDNR, every boater should download the online float plan and ensure their watercraft has legally required safety equipment, which includes:

U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets for everyone on board,

At least one fire extinguisher for vessels with a fastened gas tank

A whistle or sound device so other boaters can hear if you’re in distress

A functioning searchlight if you’re on the water after sunset

SCDNR said they’ll be out in full force this weekend canvassing 650 miles of Lake Murray shoreline, divied up across four different counties.

SCDNR reported 21 accidents and five deaths last year on Lake Murray alone.

Robinson said the agency’s main goal is to prevent those tragedies from happening through education.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.