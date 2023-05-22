Soda City Live: Ways to Embrace Getting Older with Dr. Macie Smith

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - May is Older Americans Month and today we are going to talk about Gerascophobia or FOGO, which stands for fear of getting older.

Instead of being afraid-Synergy Homecare Gerontologist Dr. Macie Smith joins us today to share ways you can embrace it.

Tips to help you to embrace aging:

Adopt the right mindset

Be intentional

Adopt healthy habits

Take advantage of available resources

She also shared details about the 15th Anniversary of PACE in Orangeburg.

(See flyer for more)

Instead of being afraid-Synergy Homecare Gerontologist Dr. Macie Smith joins us today to share ways you can embrace it. (SODA CITY LIVE)

For more on Dr. Smith, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.