Soda City Live: Mental Health Resources for Military Veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -As we continue to focus on mental health awareness month, we want to share information about resources available to various groups of people.

With Memorial Day coming up this weekend, we want to focus on our local military community and what support looks like for our veterans and their families.

If you need assistance you can contact:

South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs – we have several organizations we partner with in our South Carolina Veteran Coalition that can assist with mental health concerns.

William H. Dorn, Ralph Johnson, or Charlie Norwood VA Medical Centers.

SC National Guard Soldier Member Family Care Team.

For Veterans who need immediate assistance, call 988 and press 1.

