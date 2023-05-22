Soda City Live: IFBB League Palmetto Pro And NPC Palmetto Classic Fitness Show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Experience competitive bodybuilding up close and in person for the International Federation of Body Building and Fitness (IFBB ) league Palmetto Pro and National Physique Committee (NPC) Palmetto Classic!

At this event pros and amateurs will have a chance to show off their sculpted bodies and go against some of the best athletes in the country.

(See flyer for more)

IFBB League Palmetto Pro And NPC Palmetto Classic Fitness Show flyer bhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh (SODA CITY LIVE)

Click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.