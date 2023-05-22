SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: IFBB League Palmetto Pro And NPC Palmetto Classic Fitness Show

By Sierra Artemus
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Experience competitive bodybuilding up close and in person for the International Federation of Body Building and Fitness (IFBB ) league Palmetto Pro and National Physique Committee (NPC) Palmetto Classic!

At this event pros and amateurs will have a chance to show off their sculpted bodies and go against some of the best athletes in the country.

(See flyer for more)

IFBB League Palmetto Pro And NPC Palmetto Classic Fitness Show flyer...
IFBB League Palmetto Pro And NPC Palmetto Classic Fitness Show flyer bhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh(SODA CITY LIVE)

Click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterinary technician Trent “TJ” Taylor, 21, was killed Sunday in a shooting at Shively Animal...
Pet owner shoots, kills vet tech during argument at animal clinic, police say
Christopher Pearson in court on Saturday, May 20, after being arrested in connection to the...
Father of mass shooting victim speaks out during bond hearing
Officers said a man was stabbed on the 600 block of Holly Street just before noon on Monday,...
Police: Man stabbed while pushing a child in a stroller in Columbia
The collision occurred near Bridle Path Road in Saluda around 4:10 p.m.
Coroner identifies victim of Saluda County highway collision
Lexington County man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Sanaa Amenhotep
Lexington County man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Sanaa Amenhotep

Latest News

Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live: Ways to Embrace Getting Older with Dr. Macie Smith
Soda City Live: Don't Be of Aging, Embrace It!
With Memorial Day coming up this weekend, we want to focus on our local military community and...
Soda City Live: Mental Health Resources for Military Veterans
Soda City Live: Part 2- IFBB Palmetto Pro and NPC Palmetto Classic