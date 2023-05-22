S.C. organization to honor four teens killed by gun violence with balloon release

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -The ‘Put Down the Guns now Young People’ organization will be honoring the memory of four teenagers killed by gun violence on May 22, 2022, one year later.

The organization will host a balloon release at 3:00 p.m. on May 22, at Israel Park on Wise Street in Newberry. There will be food as well as the unveiling of a new banner.

Put Down the Guns Now Young People organization to host a balloon release honoring the memory of four teens killed by gun violence. (Put Down the Guns now Young People)

The event is supposed to last a couple of hours say officials. The Put Down The Guns Young People organization educates children and teens to stay away from gun violence.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.