S.C. organization to honor four teens killed by gun violence with balloon release

By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -The ‘Put Down the Guns now Young People’ organization will be honoring the memory of four teenagers killed by gun violence on May 22, 2022, one year later.

The organization will host a balloon release at 3:00 p.m. on May 22, at Israel Park on Wise Street in Newberry. There will be food as well as the unveiling of a new banner.

The event is supposed to last a couple of hours say officials. The Put Down The Guns Young People organization educates children and teens to stay away from gun violence.

