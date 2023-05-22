SkyView
Police: Man stabbed while pushing a child in a stroller in Columbia

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) reported a man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed while pushing a child in a stroller.(MGN)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) reported a man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed while pushing a child in a stroller.

Officers said the man was stabbed on the 600 block of Holly Street just before noon on Monday, May 22.

According to authorities, a suspect was arrested two minutes after law enforcement received the emergency call.

CPD investigators are working to gather more information about the incident.

