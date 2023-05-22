Police: Man stabbed while pushing a child in a stroller in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) reported a man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed while pushing a child in a stroller.

A man has been taken to a local hospital after being stabbed while pushing a child in a stroller at the 600 block of a Holly Street shortly before noon. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/IHJNZnQA1Y — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 22, 2023

Officers said the man was stabbed on the 600 block of Holly Street just before noon on Monday, May 22.

According to authorities, a suspect was arrested two minutes after law enforcement received the emergency call.

(2/2) #ColumbiaPDSC officers arrived on scene 2 minutes after the emergency call & found & arrested the suspect. The child who was w/the victim was not injured. Updates will be posted here as info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/06qsLIjCHv — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 22, 2023

CPD investigators are working to gather more information about the incident.

