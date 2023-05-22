Midlands school district to host “Stay Safe for the Summer” summit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Richland School District 2 will have a “Stay Safe for the Summer” summit.

The Board of Trustees Safety Committee will be hosting the summit and will be addressing gun safety, trafficking awareness, cyber security, how to protect your kids on the internet, and how to keep your kids safe for the summer.

The summit will start at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 22 at the Richland 2 Institute of Innovation on 763 Fashion Drive. The event will also be live-streamed.

