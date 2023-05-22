Midlands Food Lion sells $300K winning lottery ticket

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - If you purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 Ticket from the Camden Food Lion on 2529 Broad Street, you could be $300,000 richer.

Officials with the S.C. Education Lottery said the ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Sunday, May 21, for a prize of $100,000. Adding Power-Up for an additional $1, tripled the prize to $300,000.

More than 4,500 ticket holders will win prizes from $1 up to $300,000 in Sunday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing said officials. More than 3,000 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by three when claimed.

The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,405,438.

