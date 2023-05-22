SkyView
Lee County schools set to see major advancements in their facilities

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Schools in Lee County are set to see some major advancements in their facilities.

The Lee County School District is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new consolidated elementary school on Wednesday.

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) allocated $42 million in state funds to help upgrade outdated facilities.

These funds are a part of $140 million set aside in this year’s budget to renovate what are considered “disadvantaged schools”.

