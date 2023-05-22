SkyView
K-9 shot after attacking Greenville County deputy

(N/A)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a K-9 was shot Sunday evening after biting a deputy and failing to release.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy, who is an experienced K-9 handler, was doing a non-training activity at his home in Pickens County when he was unexpectedly bitten by the two and a half year old Belgium Malinois.

Deputies said the K-9 failed to release despite repeated verbal commands and multiple attempts by witnesses who tried to pull the dog off.

A family member of the deputy who lives nearby told the agency they rushed out and fired their own gun at the dog to save the deputy.

The K-9 passed away from the gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office mentioned that the injured handler was caring for the K-9 whose primary handler was away at training.

The injured deputy was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and is expected to recover after some time.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office’s Office of Professional Standards was notified and is reviewing the incident.

