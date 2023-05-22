SkyView
Incident report reveals details of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer arrest

Cameron Darley was arrested on May 12 after investigators received an anonymous tip.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An incident report from Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) revealed new information about an officer charged with bringing contraband inside Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

RCSD said Cameron Darley admitted to bringing in cigarettes and handing them off to an inmate and received $545 through CashApp.

Darley was arrested on May 12 after investigators received an anonymous tip.

He’s also charged with misconduct in office.

Darley was booked into the same jail he worked at and was released on a personal recognizance bond.

