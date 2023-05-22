FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clouds hang around to kick start the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mostly cloudy skies are doing their best to linger into this week.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Mostly cloudy skies work to hang around for Monday and Tuesday.

As the clouds linger our temperatures will stay a bit below average for this time of the year.

More sunshine breaks out for the Carolinas for the second half of the work week.

Right now Memorial Day weekend is looking mostly dry with some stray showers possible for Saturday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

WIS (WIS)

Good morning! Heading into the new work & school week, a low pressure system will develop over Florida producing showers further off to our south and west, but thanks to an area of high pressure to our north, we should help to keep rain away from our region!

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Mostly cloudy skies will hold steady for Monday, but highs will work to push near 80 degrees.

This set-up looks to continue Tuesday and Wednesday with the low to our South over Florida and high pressure to our north. This will keep clouds around for the region, but will still allow for some breaks of sun here and there, especially later into Wednesday.

WIS (WIS)

Our skies will finally clear giving us good breaks of sunshine on Thursday, helping to warm highs back into the lower 80s.

As we head towards the Memorial Day holiday weekend there is some good news as we look mostly dry in the Midlands with temperatures working to hold in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

However, if you have plans out towards the beach Thursday through Saturday you could run into some showers so stay tuned!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with highs around 80 degrees or just above.

Tuesday: Some peeks of sun into the day with a few patches of drizzle. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Morning clouds give way to some afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs back into the lower 80s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in highs back into the upper mid-70s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.