Eastover Mayor resigns following assault and battery charges

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - Eastover Mayor Phillip Gunter submitted his letter of resignation effective immediately on Monday, officials said.

On Friday, May 19, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced Gunter turned himself in and was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

According to RCSD Gunter was charged with assault and battery from a Friday, May 5 incident.

RCSD said deputies were called to a social gathering following a community event for reports of a fight in progress.

Deputies said the disturbance had ended and none of the individuals were on the scene when they arrived.

RCSD stated the victim was injured in the incident. The victim called 911 from another location saying he was involved in a fight with Gunter.

An incident report stated the victim’s head was swollen and bleeding with open scrapes.

Deputies said Gunter and the victim are known to each other and were involved in a personal dispute.

An investigation determined Gunter was the instigator in the incident.

Officials said Mayor Pro Tem Leroy Faber will serve as presiding officer until a Special Election is held and a new Mayor has been sworn in.

