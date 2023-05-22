Driver dies after car crashes into a tree in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reports one person is dead after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a tree in Orangeburg County.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says on Saturday, May 20, around 8:40 p.m., a 2006 Chrysler 300 was traveling north on U.S. Highway 321 about five miles north of Orangeburg when the car traveled off the left side of the road striking a tree.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

