Driver dies after car crashes into a tree in Orangeburg County

The crash happened on May 20 around 8:40 p.m.
One dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 321 in Orangeburg County.
One dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 321 in Orangeburg County.(SEInnovation via Canva)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reports one person is dead after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a tree in Orangeburg County.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says on Saturday, May 20, around 8:40 p.m., a 2006 Chrysler 300 was traveling north on U.S. Highway 321 about five miles north of Orangeburg when the car traveled off the left side of the road striking a tree.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

