Carowinds to offer free admission to military personnel during Memorial Day

Carowinds
Carowinds(Provided)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, S.C. (WIS) - For Memorial Day, Carowinds will be offering active/former military personnel and their families free admission to the theme park during Memorial Day weekend.

Park officials said during “Military Days at Carowinds,” active and retired personnel can receive complimentary admission with a valid U.S. Military I.D. at the front gate from May 26 to May 29.

In addition to free admission, active or retired personnel can also purchase up to six discounted tickets for friends and family online only (and must register with ID.me) for $39.99 each, valid from May 26 to May 29.

The park will also offer a Gold Military Pass for unlimited visits to Carowinds and Carolina Harbor Waterpark, with free parking, seasonal events including SCarowinds and WinterFest, and discounts on food and merchandise.

For more information about Military Days at Carowinds, including how to purchase a Gold Military Pass, click here.

