SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Search for Madalina Cojocari stretches into sixth month

The Cornelius girl was last seen in November 2022.
Before the vigil, Cornelius Police Chief David Baucom answered questions about the investigation.
By Brandy Beard
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been six months since Madalina Cojocari was last seen by the public and law enforcement is still working to find the missing girl.

Cojocari, now 12 years old, was last seen getting off of the school bus at her home in Cornelius on Nov. 21. She wasn’t reported missing until weeks later.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Video shows missing Cornelius girl departing school bus 2 days before disappearance]

Her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, were both arrested and charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.

Since then, several developments in the case have come to life.

For one, records indicate that Diana requested a distant relative smuggle Madalina away.

Detectives then found a Moldovan debit card and Romanian passport belonging to Diana and Romanian and Moldovan passports belonging to Madalina in Diana’s car. They also found various work documents.

Detectives also learned that Palmiter had left for Michigan while Madalina was missing but before she was reported.

Diana reportedly told detectives that she “believed her husband put her family in danger.”

Both Diana and Palmiter maintain that they don’t know what happened to Madalina.

Search for Madalina Cojocari
Months-long search for missing Madalina Cojocari continues on her 12th birthday
Mother of Madalina Cojocari found with drugs in jail, warrants say
TIMELINE: Over 100 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent
Family of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl asks for continued help in finding her
Cornelius parents arrested for failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or the North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterinary technician Trent “TJ” Taylor, 21, was killed Sunday in a shooting at Shively Animal...
Pet owner shoots, kills vet tech during argument at animal clinic, police say
Christopher Pearson in court on Saturday, May 20, after being arrested in connection to the...
Father of mass shooting victim speaks out during bond hearing
Richland County Sheriff announced a third arrested in the case of a mass shooting at Meadowlake...
Richland County Sheriff announces third arrest in Meadowlake Park mass shooting
According to jail records, Phillip Gunter is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center...
Eastover mayor arrested on assault and battery charges
Lafayette Drive in Sumter was closed due to a collision in the area.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lafayette Drive in Sumter reopens after collision causes closure

Latest News

The collision occurred near Bridle Path Road in Saluda around 4:10 p.m.
Coroner identifies victim of Saluda County highway collision
Caurey Rollins
Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wet start to our Sunday but drier conditions this afternoon
Father of mass shooting victim speaks out during bond hearing