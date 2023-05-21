SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Grammy award-winning singer, Greenville native Peabo Bryson honored for achievements

Grammy award-winning singer and Greenville native Peabo Bryson is honored with a street named...
Grammy award-winning singer and Greenville native Peabo Bryson is honored with a street named after him in front of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday, May 20, 2023.(Fox Carolina News)
By Alvieann Chandler
Updated: May. 20, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two-time Grammy award-winning singer Peabo Bryson was honored before and during his concert at the Peace Center on Saturday.

Before the concert, the City of Greenville posted a sign that read “Robert Peabo Bryson Boulevard” near Academy Street towards Bon Secour and North Church Street.

Bryson was excited about this recognition.

“To have your name immortalized in the place you were born in the place you were actually born is an extraordinary event that has no peer or no rival,” said Bryson. “I don’t think it’s it’s a unique and singular kind of recognition”

Bryson was later presented with a key to the city by Mayor Knox White in the middle of his concert at the Peace Center.

Bryson was born in Greenville in 1951 and became known for his R&B voice.

He has performed duets for two Disney animated films which won him two Grammys. He performed the 1991 version of “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion and the 1992 version “A Whole New World” from Aladdin with Regina Belle.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterinary technician Trent “TJ” Taylor, 21, was killed Sunday in a shooting at Shively Animal...
Pet owner shoots, kills vet tech during argument at animal clinic, police say
Christopher Pearson in court on Saturday, May 20, after being arrested in connection to the...
Father of mass shooting victim speaks out during bond hearing
The collision occurred near Bridle Path Road in Saluda around 4:10 p.m.
Coroner identifies victim of Saluda County highway collision
The collision occurred on Saturday, May 20, east of Adams Haynes Road.
Coroner identifies Congaree Road collision victim
A judge has denied the request from Parker’s Corporation that asks to be dropped from a...
Judge denies Parker’s request for summary judgment in Mallory Beach lawsuit

Latest News

Stay Safe for the Summer Summit
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 05/22/2023
Lexington County man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Sanaa Amenhotep
Lexington County man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Sanaa Amenhotep
Lexington County man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Sanaa Amenhotep
$300,000 lottery ticket sold at a Food Lion in Camden.
Midlands Food Lion sells $300K winning lottery ticket