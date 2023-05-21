SkyView
Coroner identifies victim of Saluda County highway collision

The collision occurred near Bridle Path Road in Saluda around 4:10 p.m.
The collision occurred near Bridle Path Road in Saluda around 4:10 p.m.(MGN)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Coroner Keith Turner is announcing the identity of the victim who was pronounced deceased after a collision on Denny Highway / SC-194.

The collision occurred near Bridle Path Road in Saluda around 4:10 p.m.

According to the coroner’s office, 34-year-old Sarah Nichole Stone of Prosperity was traveling southwest when she went off the right side of the highway before overcorrecting causing the vehicle to exit the left side of the road.

The small two-door car then hit a tree, overturned, and ejected Stone out of the car.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The coroner’s office is working with the SC Highway Patrol to investigate the collision.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

