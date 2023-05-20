West Columbia man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A West Columbia man has pled guilty to trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and failure to stop for blue lights.

Homer Marquette Chestnut, a 44-year-old West Columbia pled guilty to the charges at his trial.

Circuit Court Judge Debra R. McCaslin accepted the guilty plea and sentenced Chestnut concurrently to his current active prison sentence and sentenced him to twenty years on both trafficking charges.

He was also sentenced to ten years on the possession with intent to distribute marijuana charge, and three years on the failure to stop for blue lights.

