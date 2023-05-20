SkyView
West Columbia man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs

Homer Marquette Chestnut, a 44-year-old West Columbia pled guilty drug trafficking charges.(11th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A West Columbia man has pled guilty to trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and failure to stop for blue lights.

Homer Marquette Chestnut, a 44-year-old West Columbia pled guilty to the charges at his trial.

Circuit Court Judge Debra R. McCaslin accepted the guilty plea and sentenced Chestnut concurrently to his current active prison sentence and sentenced him to twenty years on both trafficking charges.

He was also sentenced to ten years on the possession with intent to distribute marijuana charge, and three years on the failure to stop for blue lights.

