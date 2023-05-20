SkyView
Soda City Live: Unveiling of collaborative sustainable art piece

By Sierra Artemus
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Twelve World, in partnership with MSP Disposal, will be unveiling a collaborative sustainable art piece to bring awareness to the importance of recycling and reducing e-waste.

The project will be displayed at Soda City Market on Saturday, May 20, at 9 a.m.

Over 3,000 kids worked together to create the structure.

