Soda City Live: Unveiling of collaborative sustainable art piece

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Twelve World, in partnership with MSP Disposal, will be unveiling a collaborative sustainable art piece to bring awareness to the importance of recycling and reducing e-waste.

The project will be displayed at Soda City Market on Saturday, May 20, at 9 a.m.

Over 3,000 kids worked together to create the structure.

