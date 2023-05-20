Soda City Live: Mental health and cleaning with Rise and Shine Cleaning Agency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How much better do we feel when our personal space is clean!

Plus, checking off items on our to-do lists can provide a sense of accomplishment.

But what if you aren’t feeling motivated enough to do it yourself?

Rise and Shine Cleaning Agency shares ways to keep our minds and spaces free of clutter while promoting mental health awareness.

Click here for more info.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.