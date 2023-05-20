Soda City Live: Maternal Mental Health Month and importance of counting kicks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Not only is May Mental Health Awareness Month, but it is also Maternal Mental Health Month.

One of the most miraculous feelings for an expecting mom is experiencing a baby’s kicks for the first time.

Tracking fetal movement by their kicks is one of the only ways mom can assure baby is ok outside of the doctor’s office.

The South Carolina Department is partnering with a free fetal movement tracker “Count the Kicks” to help give expecting mothers peace of mind.

Click here to download the app. Click here for resources.

HRSA is also introducing an updated toll-free number for the Hotline: 1-833-TLC-MAMA (1-833-852-6262). The former number (1-833-9-HELP-4-MOMS or 1-833-943-5746) will continue to work for another year.

