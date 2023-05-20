Soda City Live: Diamond Fest Gospel Concert hosted by the Lower Richland High School Alumni Foundation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lower Richland High Schools Alumni Foundation shares details about Diamond Festival Gospel Concert and why it is important for alumni to continue to support schools.

On Sunday, May 21, at 7 p.m. tickets are $20, and the proceeds go towards helping students with college expenses.

Diamond Fest Gospel Concert hosted by the Lower Richland High School Alumni Foundation (Lower Richland High School Alumni Foundation)

