Judge denies Parker’s request for summary judgment in Mallory Beach lawsuit

A judge has denied the request from Parker’s Corporation that asks to be dropped from a wrongful death lawsuit.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has denied the request from Parker’s Corporation that asks to be dropped from a wrongful death lawsuit.

The company was named as one of the defendants in the lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach. Beach was 19 when she died in a Feb. 23, 2019, boating accident involving Paul Murdaugh, the son of disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh.

Attorneys for the major convenience store requested to be dropped from the lawsuit earlier this month.

The attorney representing the Beach Family, Mark Tinsley, confirmed Judge Daniel Hall denied Parker’s Corporation’s request for a summary judgment in the lawsuit filed by Beach’s family.

The lawsuit alleges Paul Murdaugh, who was 19 at the time of the crash, was able to buy alcohol from a Parker’s store and then get behind the wheel of the boat. The corporation tried to argue they had no part in planning the teenager’s night of underage drinking and that the sale was valid because Paul used his older brother’s valid ID.

Attorney Mark Tinsley provided the following statement:

Parker’s motion bordered on being frivolous and seems to have been intended to spread a false narrative, so we fully expected the judge to deny it. We are looking for to concluding this matter in August and beginning to give the Beach family some semblance of closure.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

