FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & dry Saturday then rain returns Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some sun will finally break through the clouds this afternoon warming highs back into the lower 80s, but a cold front brings more rain back to the Midlands for Sunday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Some afternoon sun today with highs a touch warmer in the lower 80s.

Sunday a cold front slides over the region bringing us 60% chance of rain and thunder, especially in the morning.

Highs are in the upper 70s Sunday with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Next week our temps remain cooler than average with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

The clouds are hanging tough over the Midlands to get our Saturday started but eventually some sunshine should break through the clouds this afternoon warming highs back into the lower 80s.

Today should be dry which is good news for South Carolina baseball as they try to complete their final home series against Tennessee with a doubleheader today. First game starts at 2PM with the second game following shortly afterwards.

A cold front approaches from the west Saturday night into Sunday morning bringing a 60% chance of scattered showers and a few storms. A few showers could linger into the afternoon while some areas could see sunshine break back out with highs in the upper 70s.

Upper 70s Monday with a 20% chance of showers. There’s a low pressure system to our south in Florida that we will be watching. Thanks to a high pressure system to our north that should help to keep the majority of the rain with that low to our south but a fair bit of clouds will linger over the Carolinas.

This set-up looks to continue Tuesday and Wednesday with the low to our South and high pressure to our north keeping our weather on the cloudy and cooler side with a slight chance for a few showers. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be stuck in the 70s.

Our skies will finally clear giving us some sunshine Thursday and Friday helping to warm highs back into the lower 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Saturday: Sunshine works to break out this afternoon with highs back to the low 80s.

Sunday: Showers and storms during the morning hours, 60% chance. Highs are in the upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with a 20% chance of a few stray showers.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers, highs are in the middle 70s.

Wednesday: Upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs back into the lower 80s.

