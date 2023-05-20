FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wet start to our Sunday but drier conditions this afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A cold front is moving through the Midlands this morning producing scattered showers but these showers should be moving off to the east by 9am with drier conditions this afternoon.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Showers are ending with drier and cloudy conditions expected Sunday afternoon with highs in the 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies linger into the start of the work week Monday through Wednesday.

As the clouds linger our temperatures will stay below average much of next week with highs in the 70s and lower 80s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

It’s a wet start to our Sunday as a cold front has sparked off scattered showers throughout the Midlands but these showers are quickly moving off to the east and should be wrapping up by 9am. While the rain is moving out the clouds will linger into the afternoon holding temperatures on the cooler side again with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WIS (WIS)

Heading into the work week a low pressure system will develop over Florida producing showers for the sunshine state and south Georgia but thanks to a high pressure system to our north that should help to keep the rain to our south but mostly cloudy skies will linger over the Midlands holding highs below average in the lower 80s.

WIS (WIS)

This set-up looks to continue Tuesday and Wednesday with the low to our South and high pressure to our north keeping our weather on the cloudy and cooler side with a slight chance for a few showers. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be stuck in the 70s.

WIS (WIS)

Our skies will finally clear giving us some sunshine Thursday helping to warm highs back into the lower 80s.

As we head towards the Memorial Day holiday weekend there is some good news as our rain chances are going down to just 20% in the Midlands but if you have plans to go to the beach it could be on the wet side as a low pressure system looks to develop over the Atlantic producing rainy conditions along the coast.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Sunday: Morning showers then mostly cloudy with a couple stray showers in the afternoon. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a couple stray showers, highs are in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Morning clouds give way to some afternoon sun. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs back into the lower 80s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WIS (WIS)

