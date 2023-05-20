FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lafayette Drive in Sumter closed due to collision, power lines down

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter Police Department, a portion of Lafayette Drive is closed at Phillips Street due to power lines being down.

The cause of the power outage is a collision that occurred in the area.

Southbound traffic will have to divert down White Street to Main Street and Northbound will have to divert down College Street to Main Street.

WIS will keep you updated as information becomes available.

