Coroner identifies Congaree Road collision victim

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Naida Rutherford is announcing the identity of the individual who died following a collision near the 1900 block of Congaree Road.

The collision occurred on Saturday, May 20, east of Adams Haynes Road.

According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Henry A. Higgins Jr., 27, of Hopkins, SC.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident”, Coroner Rutherford stated.

