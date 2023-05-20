SkyView
Congressman Russell Fry among list of Americans banned from Russia

Fry said he believes Trump's indictment was uncalled for. He says Trump's charges have already been passed on and says he thinks there was coordination between federal agencies and the New York state prosecutor.(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On Friday, Russia announced it banned 500 Americans from entering the county including celebrities, scientists, and politicians. Among the excluded is U.S. representative Russell Fry.

The list also included nearly 50 members of the U.S. House, as reported by AP, and the bans come after a new round of U.S. sanctions.

Fry took to Twitter upon discovering the new travel restrictions imposed on him by the country to share his thoughts. In a tweet, he said, “Russia just banned me from going to their country which candidly I had no intention of visiting.”

He also voiced his opinion to the Russian Embassy in the U.S. by mentioning them in his tweet and saying “... if @RusEmbUSA thinks I’m offended, they are mistaken.”

Attaching a photo of the section of the list with his name, Fry was quick to point out the error in spelling, " This just made my night! In the future, however, Russell is spelled with 2 Ls.”

Other names on the list of banned Americans include Former President Barack Obama and late night talk show hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.

